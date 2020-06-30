PEMBROKE -- Robert Terrell Hagan, age 79, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hagan was born February 13, 1941, to the late John Sheppard Hagan and Neta Mae Bazemore Hagan. He grew up in Wildwood, Fla., but was a long-time resident of Pembroke.
Mr. Hagan was formerly a carpenter, a manager at Union 76 truck stop and owned and operated Terry's Pawn Shop in Inverness, Fla.
He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed time on the Ogeechee River and the Withlacoochee River.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hagan was preceded in death by one brother, Dwayne Hagan.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Diana Hagan of Williston, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law, Neta and Craig Bozman of Pembroke; stepdaughter, Teresa Bentz, and her husband, Rick, of Dacono, Colo.; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Nancy Hagan of Rincon; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Gary Jeffcoat of Wildwood, Fla.; grandchildren, Emily Pope, Robert Pope, Katie Hagan and Lane Hagan; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Robert Terrell Hagan will be scheduled at a later date.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Robert Terrell Hagan.
Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2020
Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.