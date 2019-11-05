STATESBORO, Ga. -- Robin Alecia Coffey Bayles, age 58, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The youngest of 12 siblings, Robin was the daughter of Jarman Mahlin Coffey Sr. and Jeanette Davis Johns.
Robin lived for opportunities to share the peace and freedom she found in Jesus. Her passion in life was helping others, and she shared her light-hearted personality and loving touch daily as esthetician at Coastal Empire Plastic Surgery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Sandee Coffey Stanhope and Sandra K. Yancy; and one brother, Gary Wayne Coffey.
Surviving are her three children, Charlie James Martin (Christina), Meagan Neal Egli (Trevor) and Chelsea Neal Walker (Camron); five grandchildren, Layla, Madison and CJ Martin, Beau Egli and Colton Walker; four sisters, Angela Usry (Earl), Brenda Fordham (Burney), Marsha Williams (Jesse) and Penny Coffey; and four brothers, Wayne Brigdon (Karen), Delmas Coffey (Linda), Bobby Coffey and Buddy Coffey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Robin's family will be receiving friends with a visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A service to celebrate Robin's life will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Mark Nelson officiating. Interment will be in Upper Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2019
