Master Sgt. (retired) Roger Butler, 65, of Stilson, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.
Roger was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by his father, Paul Butler; his stepfather, Vance Murphy; and his brother, Paul Butler Jr.
He retired with over 42 years of service from Civil Service and the Georgia Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Butler; children, Dana Butler (Eddie Sites), Kerri Butler and Kyle Butler (Rebekah); grandchildren, Clay and Colt Sites; his mother, Dorothy Butler Murphy; stepbrother, Billy Murphy (Terri); and many special friends and family.
The visitation will be on Friday, October 25th, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Statesboro Herald, October 24, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019