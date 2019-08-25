LOGANVILLE -- Roger Nelson Pajari, age 78, of Loganville, passed away peacefully at Landmark Hospital in Athens, Georgia, on July 28, 2019.
He was born in Virginia, Minnesota, on January 1, 1941, to the late Allie Pajari and Ethel Jacobson Pajari.
Roger was a 1959 graduate of Cook High School, where he was the salutatorian of his graduating class. Following high school, Roger attended Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, California, for two years. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota, where he met his wife of 53 years, Susan Elizabeth Pajari.
After teaching high school in Baron, Wisconsin, for several years, Roger attended the University of Tennessee, where he completed his master's degree and Ph.D. in political science.
In 1970, Roger started his teaching at Georgia Southern College. Roger continued teaching at Georgia Southern University, becoming a full professor and the editor in chief of the Southeastern Political Review.
In 1998, Roger retired and he and Susan moved to Loganville, Georgia, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
In retirement, Roger enjoyed playing golf, reading for pleasure and spending time with his family.
Roger was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir.
Roger and Susan loved traveling and seeing the world. Roger also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Muriel Pajari Engelun; and his brother, Rowen Pajari.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Elizabeth Pajari; daughter and son-in-law, Karla Pajari Walter and Hans Walter of Atlanta; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Pajari Williams and Clint Williams of Kennesaw, Georgia; two granddaughters, Kaitlin Elizabeth Picken and Ava Caroline Picken of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandsons, Dylan Michael Williams and Aidan Nelson Williams of Kennesaw, Georgia. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main Street, Snellville, GA 30078; or Georgia Southern University Foundation, P.O. Box 8040, Statesboro, Georgia, 30460.
Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019