Ronald F. "Ronnie" Ponder, 76, of Metter, died Monday afternoon at Candler Hospital in Savannah.
Born in Cairo, Georgia, he was a son of Wesley and Helen Jowers Ponder.
Mr. Ponder attended Norman Park College, where he played baseball, and graduated from Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University, earning a bachelor's degree in physical education.
From 1965-1969, he taught physical education at Candler County Schools and coached high school baseball.
He was in charge of the summer recreation program at Metter-Candler County Recreation Department, where he worked with and coached kids, and was the director for the department in 1967.
Mr. Ponder owned and operated Georgia Farm Center in Metter, Georgia, for 39 years.
He was a member of Metter First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Krystal English Ponder of Metter; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lisa Ponder of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Steve Brock of Americus, Georgia; his sister, Rita Ponder of Lyons; his brother, Roger Ponder of Tallahassee, Florida; four grandchildren, Maggie Ponder, Thomas Ponder, Lindsey Ponder and Wes Brock; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Metter First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 until 7 o'clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Metter Animal Shelter c/o City of Metter, P.O. Box 74, Metter GA 30439; or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2019
