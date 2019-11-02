STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ronald Joseph Murphy, age 75, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
The Carbonear, New Foundland, native graduated from Masuk High School in Monroe, Connecticut. He was a magna cum laude graduate of Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts.
After graduating university, he worked for General Electric.
In 1968, he moved his family to Oakland, California.
After working for GE, he worked for Kaiser Aluminum for four years.
He was the founding member, owner and operator of Aquaplex Products for over 33 years. During that time, he also owned and operated Ultima Plastics.
He retired in 2005 and moved his family to Statesboro, Georgia.
Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Francis and Bernice O. Murphy; and a sister, Helen Ann Wilhelm.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra, of 53 years; his son, Ronald Joseph Murphy Jr., who reside in Statesboro; his daughter and son-in-law, Erin Margaret Murphy and Christopher Ely, who reside in Pooler, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Bernard Francis Murphy Jr. and Mary Hughes, who reside in Hagerstown, Md.; a sister-in-law, Lynn Zakowski, and her family who reside in Niantic, Conn.
Ronald was a very kind and generous man and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2019
