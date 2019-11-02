Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Ronald Joseph Murphy. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



The Carbonear, New Foundland, native graduated from Masuk High School in Monroe, Connecticut. He was a magna cum laude graduate of Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts.

After graduating university, he worked for General Electric.

In 1968, he moved his family to Oakland, California.

After working for GE, he worked for Kaiser Aluminum for four years.

He was the founding member, owner and operator of Aquaplex Products for over 33 years. During that time, he also owned and operated Ultima Plastics.

He retired in 2005 and moved his family to Statesboro, Georgia.

Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Francis and Bernice O. Murphy; and a sister, Helen Ann Wilhelm.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra, of 53 years; his son, Ronald Joseph Murphy Jr., who reside in Statesboro; his daughter and son-in-law, Erin Margaret Murphy and Christopher Ely, who reside in Pooler, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Bernard Francis Murphy Jr. and Mary Hughes, who reside in Hagerstown, Md.; a sister-in-law, Lynn Zakowski, and her family who reside in Niantic, Conn.

Ronald was a very kind and generous man and will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2019



Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2019

