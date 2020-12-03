1/
Mr. Ronnie H. Lowery Sr.
LEEFIELD COMMUNITY -- Mr. Ronnie H. Lowery Sr., age 74, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
The Bulloch County native was raised in Savannah and was a 1964 graduate of Savannah High School. Following his graduation, he worked in the maintenance field for several years and soon began his career as a mechanic working with the Chatham County Board of Education.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Ronnie loved to travel, especially on cruises with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Robert Lowery and Ruby Jean Bland Lowery; and a sister, Wanda Jean Kunst.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie Lowery Jr. and Libby Lowery of Big Island, Virginia; a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Michael Stapleton of Leefield; an "adopted daughter", Carol Richardson; six grandchildren, Corey Wilson, Ronnie Lowery III, Aaron Lowery, Kayla Stapleton, Matt Owens and Zach Owens; a great-grandchild, Lucian Lowery, all of Leefield; and five brothers, Robert Lowery of Florida, John Lowery of Idaho, Paul Lowery of Nevada, Derek Lowery of Tennessee and James Lowery of Leefield.
The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Corinth-Leefield Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a local autism support group or Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org/.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
