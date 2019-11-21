Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Rosa "Mae" Hagins. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Funeral service 1:00 PM Agape Worship Center Send Flowers Obituary

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Rosa "Mae" Hagins, age 64, passed into rest Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Deacon Roger and the late Gwendolyn Howard Gamble. She was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and at an early age, she became a member of the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church.

Mae was also known as an avid cook. As a result, she was the owner and operator of several restaurants in Bulloch and surrounding counties. In addition, she was employed as a cook at Snooky's, R.J.'s Seafood, Uncle Shug's, PoJo's, Popeye's, Vera's and many more restaurants.

Mae leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband, Louis A. Hagins of Portal, Ga.; two daughters, Shirley (Jeffery) Jones of Portal, Ga.; and Vickie (Ray) Hagins of Statesboro, Ga.; three sons, Octavious Hagins of Portal, Ga.; Shedrick (Kathy) Farley of Augusta, Ga.; and Louis Jr. (Wanda) Hagins of Statesboro, Ga.; four sisters, Evelyn Bonnie (Frankie) Hilton of Statesboro, Ga.; Gwen Howard and Joanie Cope of Brooklet, Ga.; and Margurite Hall of Alexander, Va.; one brother, Randolph Taylor of Brooklet, Ga.; one aunt and two uncles, Fannie (Star) Johnson and Robert Burns of Savannah, Ga.; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service for Mrs. Rosa Mae Hagins will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Agape Worship Center with the pastor, Elder Donald Chavers Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2019

