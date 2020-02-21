Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Beasley. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Beasley transcended this world and fell into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior Monday, February 17th, 2020.

Rose was a devout Christian. She will be remembered as a woman with a servant's heart. In her early years, she served in the U.S. Air Force.

After her children were born, she began a career in teaching children at Victory Christian School in North Augusta, S.C., before pursuing a career in nursing, where she cared for thousands of people, many of them children.

She had a heart for the less fortunate, including animals, children and the elderly.

Over her years here, she rescued and loved hundreds of cats.

Rose always saw the potential and beauty in everything. Her desire and ability to create led her to many artistic passions that she would share with those in need and her family.

She valued art in all forms, from rehabbing old homes, playing avid piano, to painting her interpretation of the world around her.

Rose loved all music and instilled that love in her family. Her legacy lives on in the creativity of her children and the memories that were so often hand-crafted as gifts to her most loved ones.

The world has lost an angel on earth and she will be deeply missed.

Rose is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Amos and Lila Mae Brannen; and her stepfather, Jimmy Reddick.

She is the daughter of Myrene Reddick of Statesboro, Ga. She leaves her children, Ellen Dewyngaert of Sylva, N.C.; and Eric Dewyngaert and his wife, Currie Coleman Dewyngaert. God blessed her with meeting her first granddaughter, 3-week-old Ruby June Dewyngaert, all of Atlanta, Ga. Her sisters survive her, Carmen (Tonas) Goros of Springfield, Ga.; and Martha Dowden of Graniteville, S.C.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 22nd, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Edward Martin Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charles Wayne Brannen, Tonas Goros, Wesley Wilson, Neil Rigdon, Benjy Goros and Garry Smith.

Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2020

