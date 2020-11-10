1/
Mrs. Roxie (Creech) Smith
Mrs. Roxie Creech Smith, age 64, passed away on Saturday, November 7th, 2020, at Candler County Hospital.
Roxie was born on April 4th, 1956, in Savannah, Ga., to the late Theo F. Creech and Neva Mae Mock Creech. She was raised in Savannah, Ga., and attended Jenkins High School.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and later Southside Baptist Church in Savannah before moving to Bulloch County, where she was currently a member at Emit Grove Baptist Church.
Roxie enjoyed singing in the church choir and also in the BORO Community Choir.
She worked several jobs throughout her life, but her passion was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Roxie treasured time spent with family and her grandchildren, who she referred to as her "heart."
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mike Smith of Statesboro; her daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Jason Brannen of Statesboro; and her two grandsons, Gabriel and Andrew.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 10th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Emit Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Huffingham officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Emit Grove Baptist Church.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
