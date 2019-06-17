Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Roy Edwin Sconyers. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



Roy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Following his military service, Roy worked with the Lockheed Corporation for several years and with several mobile home manufacturers. The majority of his life, he worked as a self-employed carpenter.

Roy was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

He loved fishing and Florida State football. His greatest joy was his family and especially his great-grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy Sconyers and Mary Alma Alderman Sconyers Chester; and two brothers, Larry Sconyers and Bobby Sconyers.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Melissa Love Roberts of Statesboro; his great-grandchildren, Colby Roberts and Brock Roberts; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Faye and Harold Cannon of Statesboro and Sue and Randy Stanridge of Atlanta; and a sister-in-law and her husband, Eileen Sconyers Smith and Frank of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. John Love officiating.

Interment will be in the Alderman Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Justin Roberts, Joe Sconyers, Brett Rivers, Dalton Lucas, Ricky Lewis and J.R. Mixon.

Statesboro Herald, June 15, 2019

