The Rev. Ruben Vance Riggins, age 69, passed away, surrounded by his loved ones, on October 26, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

His life is celebrated by his wife, Vicky Melton Riggins; and their children, Reuben Grady Riggins (and Ashley Sears), Jonathan Ross Riggins and Mary Hannah Riggins Samples (and Justin Samples); and grandson, Benjamin Samples.

Vance was in the first graduating class of Flint River Academy in 1968. He graduated from Auburn University in 1973 with a degree in agricultural engineering.

In 1986, he experienced a call to the ministry that led him to Asbury Theological Seminary, where he graduated with a master's of divinity in 1989.

He served as a United Methodist minister for 29 years and was a member of the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Prior to ministry, Vance followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a peach farmer and raising cattle. He also owned and operated a propane gas company and worked in other agricultural pursuits.

He was raised in Woodbury, Ga., by his late parents, Grady and Doris Riggins, along with siblings, Valeta Riggins Mills (Mike Mills), Valton Riggins (Pam Riggins) and Vicki Riggins Anglyn (Derry Anglyn). He was an uncle to several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Vance loved God, his family, Auburn football, music, television, peaches and ice cream.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 511, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019

