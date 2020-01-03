Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby "Auntie" (Deloach) Arnold. View Sign Service Information Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro 238 West Main St. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

On December 29, 2019, the Lord returned to whisper "Well done" in Ruby Deloach Arnold's ear.

Ruby, affectionately known as "Auntie", was born on April 27, 1922, to the late Bennie and Melrose Deloach in Bulloch County, Georgia.

Auntie was educated in the Bulloch County School System and at the age of 19, she relocated to New York City. While in New York, she met and married Mr. Emmit Arnold.

She dedicated her life to Christ and was baptized by the Rev. Thomas Harrison at Ebenezer Baptist Church on March 18, 1957. She was a soldier in the army of the Lord and stood on the frontline as the vice president of the Usher Board. She later transferred her membership to New Life Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. John Marshall, and served on the Mother Board.

Auntie worked for John Matouk and Co. for over 30 years and remained friends with his son, Mr. George Matouk, for many years thereafter. After retiring, she became a foster grandmother for United Cerebral Palsy.

In 1996, Auntie relocated to Augusta, Georgia, to be closer to her siblings. She remained a foster grandmother at Floyd Head Start.

She continued her spiritual journey at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr., and was a dedicated member of the Senior Citizens' Ministry.

Auntie was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Melrose Deloach; her siblings, Eloise Johnson, Walter (Ruby) Deloach, James (Irene) Deloach, Mary Deloach, Wallace (Margie) Deloach.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Craig R Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro.

The homegoing celebration service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Saint Paul Baptist Church, 697 Saint Paul Church Lane, Register, GA at 1 p.m.

Ms. Arnold will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour with no viewing after the eulogy.

Interment will be held in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery off of Kennedy Bridge Road.

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home is in charge of the services.



Statesboro Herald, January 3, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at

On December 29, 2019, the Lord returned to whisper "Well done" in Ruby Deloach Arnold's ear.Ruby, affectionately known as "Auntie", was born on April 27, 1922, to the late Bennie and Melrose Deloach in Bulloch County, Georgia.Auntie was educated in the Bulloch County School System and at the age of 19, she relocated to New York City. While in New York, she met and married Mr. Emmit Arnold.She dedicated her life to Christ and was baptized by the Rev. Thomas Harrison at Ebenezer Baptist Church on March 18, 1957. She was a soldier in the army of the Lord and stood on the frontline as the vice president of the Usher Board. She later transferred her membership to New Life Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. John Marshall, and served on the Mother Board.Auntie worked for John Matouk and Co. for over 30 years and remained friends with his son, Mr. George Matouk, for many years thereafter. After retiring, she became a foster grandmother for United Cerebral Palsy.In 1996, Auntie relocated to Augusta, Georgia, to be closer to her siblings. She remained a foster grandmother at Floyd Head Start.She continued her spiritual journey at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr., and was a dedicated member of the Senior Citizens' Ministry.Auntie was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Melrose Deloach; her siblings, Eloise Johnson, Walter (Ruby) Deloach, James (Irene) Deloach, Mary Deloach, Wallace (Margie) Deloach.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Craig R Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro.The homegoing celebration service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Saint Paul Baptist Church, 697 Saint Paul Church Lane, Register, GA at 1 p.m.Ms. Arnold will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour with no viewing after the eulogy.Interment will be held in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery off of Kennedy Bridge Road.Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home is in charge of the services.Statesboro Herald, January 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close