Service Information

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458
(912)-764-7725

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pittman Park United Methodist Church

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pittman Park United Methodist Church

Graveside service
3:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Wrightsville , GA

Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruth Bray Brown passed away at home in Statesboro, Georgia, at the age of 86 on November 7th after an extended illness.

Mrs. Ruth Brown was born in Johnson County, Georgia, daughter of the late C. Ostelle Bray and the late Louise Young Bray.

She attended Georgia Southern College, where she graduated with her bachelor's degree in education. She taught fifth, first and kindergarten. She completed her 31-year teaching career in Long County teaching kindergarten after serving several school districts while following her husband, the Rev. William G. "Bill" Brown, to various places in the South Georgia Methodist Annual Conference.

Ruth received several Teacher of the Year awards in many different school districts over her career, with Savannah (Chatham County) being the largest.

They were married for more than 67 years and when this statement was often made, Ruth would say, "but not long enough", and Bill agreed.

Ruth was an active member of the Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro, where she attended until her health declined. At her church, she presented the children's sermons for four years.

For a while in retirement, she began and led the senior group, XYZ ("Extra Years of Zest"), at Pittman Part UMC.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Bill Brown; daughter, Agnes Brown of Sylvania, Georgia; son, Steve Brown (Sara) of Double Oak, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew Brown (Leslie) of Roanoke, Texas; Abbie Brown Schlatter (Chris); and great-grandson, Owen Schlatter of Carrollton, Texas.

Ruth and Bill have enjoyed living in their home in Statesboro for over 24 years. Special love and appreciation is expressed to their good friend, Betty Merck, and long-term helper, Jaci Cruz.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.

The graveside service and burial will be Monday at 3 p.m. in Westview Cemetery in Wrightsville, Georgia.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 9, 2019

