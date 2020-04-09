Ruby Carol Phillips, 35, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6th, 2020, in Bellville, Ga.
Ruby was born in Savannah, Ga., to Linda Moore Hoopaugh. She was a graduate of Claxton High School and later went on to take classes at Ogeechee Technical College.
Ruby sang in the church choir and was a member of the youth group while in high school.
She worked at DH Griffin before leaving to help care for her mother.
Ruby is survived by her precious daughter, Kimberly "Lainey" Phillips; her mother, Linda Hoopaugh; her brothers, Gene (Bri) Lucas, Kenneth Hoopaugh, Jonathan Hoopaugh; her sister, Belinda (John) Classens; her nieces, Amber, Victoria, Taylor, Brooklynn, Opal; and her nephew, Carter. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Lilly and Noodle.
Her family will forever cherish memories of her free spirit, her love, her kind heart, beautiful smile, vivacious laughter and tiny hands and feet.
In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020