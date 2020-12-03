1/1
Mrs. Ruby Dell (Watts) Stowbridge
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruby Dell Watts Stowbridge, age 79, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence.
The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Ollie Mayes and Beatrice Watts. She retired from ITT Grinnell.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Dorene Harlie and Brenda Gail Watts, both of Statesboro, Ga.; David Watts, Savannah, Ga.; and Christopher Heath; three sisters, Betty Watts and Judy Harvey, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Linda Dubois, Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons-in-law, two daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
A service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the pond side of Hill's Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. S. Maurice Hill officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
