Rufus L. Miley Jr., age 73, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on October 8, 2019.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, Rufus was raised in both Savannah and Statesboro on his family's farm. A graduate of Statesboro High School, Rufus went on to graduate from Armstrong State University in Savannah and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Following a successful career in banking, he retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.
Career highlights include decades of international and domestic travel, the opportunity to act as adjunct faculty at Bucknell University and various public speaking opportunities within academic settings regarding his profession.
In addition to his career, Rufus served on the Concord Township Planning Commission for over 10 years, five of which as chairman, and continued to be a spirited member of the township until his passing.
Predeceased by his parents in 1965, Rufus L. Miley Sr. and Mary Polk Miley, he is survived by his son, R. Lee Miley III of Savannah; and his daughter, Adrien Miley Scheivert of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He is also survived by his former wife, Gwendolyn Jones Miley of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; and his first wife, Marian Davis Duntley of Redondo Beach, California.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at noon on November 9, 2019, in Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery in Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia.
Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2019
