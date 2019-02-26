Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mr. Russell Dean Sharp, 72, of Eden, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019.

He was born in Roberson, Tenn., to the late Harold Dean and Mary Katherine Goodwin Sharp.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary H. Dickey Sharp.

He was a member of Powers Baptist Church and retired from Sikes Construction Company. He served his country in the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing.

He will be remembered as a loving husband and an awesome dad and grandfather.

Survivors include his children and their spouses, Tammy Melissa Winkles (Paul), Mary Shannon Grace (Kenneth) and John Russell Sharp (Chrissy Owens Sharp); 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, siblings, Larry Glenn Sharp, Sammy Sharp (Sandy), Ronald Sharp (Terri) and Kathleen Spencer; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be on Friday, March 1st, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral will be on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11 a.m. at the Powers Baptist Church, located at 1104 U.S. Highway 80 in Eden. The Rev. Travis Cowart will officiate and the pallbearers will be Matthew Winkles, Bryan Winkles, Jason Sharp, Eli Sharp, Trey Futch, Noah Sharp, Andrew Bailey and Walker Edwards. The burial will follow in Powers Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA 31322, (912) 748-2444.



Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mr. Russell Dean Sharp, 72, of Eden, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019.He was born in Roberson, Tenn., to the late Harold Dean and Mary Katherine Goodwin Sharp.He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary H. Dickey Sharp.He was a member of Powers Baptist Church and retired from Sikes Construction Company. He served his country in the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing.He will be remembered as a loving husband and an awesome dad and grandfather.Survivors include his children and their spouses, Tammy Melissa Winkles (Paul), Mary Shannon Grace (Kenneth) and John Russell Sharp (Chrissy Owens Sharp); 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, siblings, Larry Glenn Sharp, Sammy Sharp (Sandy), Ronald Sharp (Terri) and Kathleen Spencer; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.The visitation will be on Friday, March 1st, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.The funeral will be on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11 a.m. at the Powers Baptist Church, located at 1104 U.S. Highway 80 in Eden. The Rev. Travis Cowart will officiate and the pallbearers will be Matthew Winkles, Bryan Winkles, Jason Sharp, Eli Sharp, Trey Futch, Noah Sharp, Andrew Bailey and Walker Edwards. The burial will follow in Powers Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors.Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA 31322, (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes

901 W Hwy 80

Pooler , GA 31322

(912) 748-2444 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close