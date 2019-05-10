Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Eugene Forrester. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



He graduated from Landrum High School in 1959, where he excelled in football and basketball.

He joined the Marines in 1959 and after serving four years, achieved the rank of lance corporal. While stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Prison, he met the love of his life, Helen Cook of Portsmouth. They were married May 23, 1964, a marriage that would last 55 years.

Russ and Helen started their family and moved to York, Maine, in 1972. They spent most of their time shuffling their three sons between sporting events and occasional trips to the local emergency room. Whether at baseball, basketball, football, track or soccer events, Russ could always be heard over the crowd expressing his displeasure with the referees.

He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, which he instilled in his sons.

Russ was a great storyteller, which came in handy when explaining why he didn't always come home with a trophy.

He retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a ship scheduler, electrician in 1993.

Russ and Helen moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1994. He spent a lot of time in his favorite tree stand, a boat, the local coffee shop or in his workshop making belt buckles and key chains out of moose antlers.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Douglas, and spouse, Kathleen, of Gorham, Maine; Kenneth, and spouse, Tina, of South Berwick, Maine; Timothy, and spouse, Bethany, of Woolwich, Maine; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his siblings, Lucy Pace of Inman, S.C.; Laura Fox of Shreveport, La.; Alice Durham of Spartanburg, S.C.; Betsy Cribs of Brooklet, Ga.; James Forrester of Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Richard, of Moore, S.C.

Russ will best be remembered for his storytelling and never-ending jokes. He loved making people laugh.

He was always willing to help someone out and was a person you could count on. A Marine to the end, he embodied their motto, "Semper Fidelis", always faithful.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

