PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruth Small Akins, age 78, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.
The Portal, Georgia, native was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School. Following her graduation, she trained at Candler Hospital in Savannah as a radiology technologist.
Ruth lived in Savannah, Ga., at Isle of Armstrong for many years. She worked with Candler General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for many years prior to her retirement. Ruth returned to Bulloch County several years ago.
She was a member of the Portal United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Akins; a son, Jason Mikell Akins; and her parents, Levie Elder Small Jr. and Emma Butler Jackson.
Surviving are a sister, Emma Sapp Wilson of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Chris Archambeault officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Portal.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence T. Akins, Ronnie Newton, Clint Lovett, Royce Cartee, Doug Chassereau and Vernon Waters.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Portal UMC UMW.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
