STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruth Miller Brant, age 84, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. The Portal, Georgia, native was the daughter of the late Grady and Gladys Oglesby Miller. She attended Portal High School.

In 1968, she married Eldon Brant and the two made Statesboro their home.

Ruth worked several years as a bank teller with Sea Island Bank, Eagle Bank and First Bulloch Bank and was employed for many years with Commercial Credit in Statesboro.

Ruth was an active member of Merrywood Baptist Church, where she was in the Sisterhood.

Ruth spent many years assisting her husband as he was involved in the Masonic Lodge and Statesboro Shrine Club.

She enjoyed her time spent with her friends in their card group playing Hand & Foot.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with family and friends at their home on Tybee Island.

Ruth was also active for many years with the women's bowling league.

She had been a resident of Southern Manor Retirement Inn since January of this year.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Eldon Gene Brant; her parents, two brothers, Franklin D. "Bozzy" Miller and Rex Miller; and a sister, Juanita Miller.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Connie Williams (Mark Samples); Debi and Al Hammock, all of Statesboro; a son, Glenn Williams of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Stacey and Brian Hodges, Lindsey and Jamie Lewis, Ali and Jamie Deal, Travis Hammock and Bailey Williams; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Rusty Manning officiating, assisted by the Rev. Will Griffith. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Deal, Jamie Lewis, Brian Hodges, Bill Long, Sammy Groover and Ralph Pye.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or Merrywood Baptist Church, 23366 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

