STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruth Ellen Cowart Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Ruth was born in Leefield, Ga., on November 1, 1928, to the late Nathaniel Green Cowart and Nellie Mae Clifton Cowart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Edwin Brown; as well as all of her siblings: three brothers and four sisters.

The majority of Ruth's life was spent caring for her family. In the early years of her marriage, she worked as a telephone operator, first at Statesboro Telephone Company, and later in Wisconsin, where her husband, Edwin, was stationed in the Army.

After raising their four children, Ruth worked 10 years as a paraprofessional at Mattie Lively Elementary School.

Anyone who knew Ruth knew that she loved the Lord and serving Him was very much a part of her life. She was an active member of the Eastern Heights Baptist Church, where she served for many years, and was a member of the Agnes Kelly Sunday School Class.

Survivors include one son, Dennis Edwin Brown; three daughters, Dee Dee Brown Redding (Jimmy), Deanna Brown Tackett, all of Statesboro; and Denise Brown Elrod (Chris) of Lakeland, Fla. She was also "Grandmommy" to six loving grandchildren, Alex Brown, Adam Brown, Jason Kearney (Lori), Brooke Kearney Cooler (Greg), Greg Kearney and Rori Redding; and four great-grandchildren, Isla and Waylon Cooler, Gracie Beasley and Jackson Kearney.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Harry Sherrer and Dr. Greg Abercrombie officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Agnes Kelly Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2019

