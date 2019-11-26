Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Ruth (Bishop) Hendrick. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Friendship Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Friendship Baptist Church Interment Following Services Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



She was a native and lifelong resident of Statesboro. Sadie retired after 29 years of service from Brooks Instrument in Statesboro.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she once served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and was a member of the WMU.

She enjoyed fishing, baking cakes and cooking.

Sadie was preceded in death by her husband, William Kimball Hendrick; her parents, George C. Bishop and Addie Lee

She is survived by her daughters, Gwenda H. Laircey of Statesboro and Kay H. Waters (Danny) of Birmingham, Ala.; her grandchildren, Leanne L. Thompson (Jack) and Sonya L Naylor of Statesboro, Matt Waters (Jennie), Stephen Waters, Joseph Waters (Anne Louise), Lydia Waters Kirkland (Ryan), all of Birmingham, Ala.; and Joanna Waters Pollock (Aaron) of San Antonio, Texas; her sister-in-law, Ruth Bishop of Statesboro; great-grandchildren, Kristi Dais, Diana Brown, Breanna and Jack Avery Thompson, Joseph Naylor, Matthew, Mason and Greyson Waters; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Myles and Lilah Dais, Bryan and Will Brown.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Pagliarullo officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Matt Waters, Joseph Waters, Jack Avery Thompson, William Lee, Chris Smith and Rodney Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Best, Terry Lee, Dale Smith, Thomas Chester, Wilbur Smith, Gerald Smith, Jackie Deal and the deacons of Friendship Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Friendship Baptist Church, 4025 Friendship Baptist Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2019

