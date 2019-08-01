Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Statesboro First United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Statesboro First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Sally was a 1959 graduate of Herschel V. Jenkins High School, where she wrote the school's alma mater.

Following high school, she attended Armstrong State College, graduating two years later. She then began her secretarial career with Union Camp and eventually worked with several other companies in their bookkeeping department.

In 1971, she moved to Statesboro and continued her secretarial work and ultimately worked with Joyce Bohler, Mary Kay director.

Sally obtained her private pilot's license and spent many hours flying to visit friends. She was passionate about her garden and was an avid bird watcher. Sally loved traveling and seeing new places and visiting family. She spent many hours at her grandson's soccer games and was called "Soccer MeMa".

The time spent with her many friends was joyous and filled with laughter.

She was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Dan Williams Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bert Thomas Anderson and Tazwell Leigh Anderson Jr.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sally Anne and Mike Deal of Statesboro; three grandsons, Coy M. Deal, Bert A. Deal and Jake F. Deal and his wife, Sarah Ann, all of Statesboro; her great-grandson, Landon; and unborn great-grandson, Taus Michael Deal; a sister, Clay Anderson Boykin of New York; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley Myrick and William Paul Myrick, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert E. "Bubba" Myrick and Rosemary Myrick of Brunswick. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Cason and the Rev. Stephanie

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Dan Williams Sunday School Class.

The graveside service and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

The family appreciates the excellent care given by Encompass Home Health Care.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2019

