Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Statesboro Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Sam Lewis Hendrix Jr., age 78, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County retired after 33 years of distinguished service to the United States Postal Service, where he was a superintendent of postal operations.

Lewis was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1958. He was a member of First Baptist Church, the J. Robert

Lewis began his musical career traveling and performing with Emma Kelly. Later he became an original member of the Cyclones band.

He was an avid Georgia Southern Eagle fan who supported the booster club for over 30 years. Lewis loved the beach and the mountains, but especially loved vacations at Disney. He loved his family.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lillie Belle Hendrix; and a brother, Joe Hendrix.

Surviving are his wife, Hazel Hendrix; a son, Bucky Hendrix; four daughters, Melanie Hendrix Lewis, Natalie Hendrix Strickland, Stephanie Hendrix and Tanice Price (Justin); two sisters, Kay Fox and Brenda Floyd; seven grandchildren, Alexis Taylor, Alaina Peay, Bubba Lewis, Joelle Strickland, Allie Lewis, Tucker Woodcock and Davin Hendrix; and three great-grandchildren, Norah, Oliver and Theo; his mother-in-law, Sadie Driggers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman Woods, Jimmy Woods, Glynn Dell Edwards and Effie and Ricky Joyce; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro with Dr. John Waters and Steve Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers will be Tucker Woodcock, Sammy Hendrix, Jason Miller, Lance Woods, Avery Woods and Doug Smith.

Honorary pallbearers are members of the J. Robert Smith Sunday School Class, the Southeast Bulloch Class of 1958 and Ken Wilkes, David Glisson, Billy Gunter, Ricky Helton, Rufus Hendrix, Clark Hodges, Gary Barnes, John Brown, Jimmy Spiers and Skeebo Moore.

Memorials may be made in Lewis' honor to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, September 18, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Sam Lewis Hendrix Jr., age 78, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County retired after 33 years of distinguished service to the United States Postal Service, where he was a superintendent of postal operations.Lewis was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1958. He was a member of First Baptist Church, the J. Robert Smith Sunday School Class and the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.Lewis began his musical career traveling and performing with Emma Kelly. Later he became an original member of the Cyclones band.He was an avid Georgia Southern Eagle fan who supported the booster club for over 30 years. Lewis loved the beach and the mountains, but especially loved vacations at Disney. He loved his family.Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lillie Belle Hendrix; and a brother, Joe Hendrix.Surviving are his wife, Hazel Hendrix; a son, Bucky Hendrix; four daughters, Melanie Hendrix Lewis, Natalie Hendrix Strickland, Stephanie Hendrix and Tanice Price (Justin); two sisters, Kay Fox and Brenda Floyd; seven grandchildren, Alexis Taylor, Alaina Peay, Bubba Lewis, Joelle Strickland, Allie Lewis, Tucker Woodcock and Davin Hendrix; and three great-grandchildren, Norah, Oliver and Theo; his mother-in-law, Sadie Driggers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman Woods, Jimmy Woods, Glynn Dell Edwards and Effie and Ricky Joyce; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro with Dr. John Waters and Steve Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.Pallbearers will be Tucker Woodcock, Sammy Hendrix, Jason Miller, Lance Woods, Avery Woods and Doug Smith.Honorary pallbearers are members of the J. Robert Smith Sunday School Class, the Southeast Bulloch Class of 1958 and Ken Wilkes, David Glisson, Billy Gunter, Ricky Helton, Rufus Hendrix, Clark Hodges, Gary Barnes, John Brown, Jimmy Spiers and Skeebo Moore.Memorials may be made in Lewis' honor to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 18, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close