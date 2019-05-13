Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sammie "Sam" Lee and Sandra "Sandy" Coy Phillips. View Sign Service Information Low Country Cremation & Burial 124 Jordan Street Reidsville , GA 30453 (912)-557-6783 Send Flowers Obituary



Sam was born in Oneida, Tenn., on March 17, 1937, to the late William Harrison Phillips and Barbara West.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Charisse Miller; and brother, James "Hal" Phillips.

His wife of 39 years, Sandy Phillips, age 74, followed him the next day, May 7, 2019. She was born in Savannah, Ga.

Sam, after serving honorably in the U.S. Air Force, worked 27 years as an aircraft mechanic for Delta Air Lines. He had a great passion for airplanes and obtained his own pilot license. Later, he proudly operated his own business, working on various aircraft at his personal hangar and airfield.

Sandy was a talented hair stylist and owner of the Shear Design Studio. She was a devoted mother and wife. Through her husband, she developed a passion for flying, and she obtained her private pilot license.

Between the two, they leave behind a son, Marvin Phillips, and his wife, Doris; daughter, Tina Haynes, and her husband, Paul; daughter, Amanda Perkins; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The memorial service for both Sam and Sandy will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 23923 Highway 80 in Statesboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice.

Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Phillips family.



Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2019

