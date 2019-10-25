STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sandra Brack-Engles, age 57, passed into rest Monday, October 21, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native of Statesboro, Georgia, was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and a graduate of the Statesboro High School.
She attended North Central Community College and was a graduate of Paine College, where she received an associate's degree in criminal justice.
Mrs. Sandra Brack-Engles was an event coordinator and a godmother to many she came in contact with.
She was a member of the Spirit and Truth Worship Center, where she served as mother of the church.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton Keith Engles, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter and son-in-law, Tena and Jay Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Clifton Keith Engles II, Statesboro, Ga.; her mother, JoAnn Mumford, Statesboro, Ga.; her father, Thomas Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Roy Anthony Mumford, Statesboro, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
The celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the BLJ Grace Center, 222 Joyce Street, Statesboro, GA, with Pastor Paul Johnson officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
