Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Wooten, age 82, passed peacefully on Wednesday morning at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. Mrs. Wooten was a native of Screven County, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.

She was a longtime member of the Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on various ministries until the passing of her husband. After, she joined the Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church of Statesboro, where she was a faithful member of the choir and served as a secretary in years prior.

Mrs. Wooten was a member of Cape Jasmine Order of Eastern Star #18, where she served as a Past Worthy Matron. She was a lifetime member of the Bulloch County branch of the NAACP. In 1989, she received the Adelaide

Mrs. Wooten was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Mr. Kermit Wooten.

She is survived by her loving children, Ms. Sandra Wooten of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Barbara (Carl) Brown of Augusta, Ga.; Ms. Elaine Wooten of Atlanta, Ga.; Mr. Micheal Wooten of Lawrenceville, Ga.; her sister, Mrs. Annie Lee Harden of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; her brothers, Mr. Thomas Daughtery of Miami, Fla.; the Rev. Hayward W. Miller of Vidalia, Ga.; two grandchildren, Mrs. Andrea (Cedric) Caldwell of Douglasville, Ga., Mrs. Elizabeth (Trenton) Marshall of Conyers, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends' visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.

The homegoing celebration service for Mrs. Sarah E. Wooten will be on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church, 20 Elm Street, Statesboro, GA at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Griffin, pastor/eulogist.

Mrs. Wooten will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour with no viewing after the eulogy.

The internment service will be held in the Friendly Memorial Cemetery in Sylvania, GA.

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2019

