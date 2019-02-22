Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Sarah Nell Simmons. View Sign

STATESBORO; Ga. -- Ms. Sarah Nell Simmons, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, February 15th, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, under the excellent care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was a native of Screven County and a 1962 graduate of William James High School. At an early age, she attended Elm Street Church of God and later joined Scott's Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.

She is survived by two sisters, Katrina Elliott Wilson (James), Savannah, Ga.; and Ardrena Elliott Brown (Jerry), Decatur, Ga.; one niece, Daphne Hodge (Tony) and devoted caregiver; nephew, Orunda E. Elliott, both of Statesboro, Ga.; great-nieces, Dazrelle M. Brown and Chelsa M. Hodge; great-great-niece, Kailani M. Perry; a devoted cousin, Al Hines; other cousin and friends.

The funeral service for Ms. Simmons will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Little Bethel Baptist Church with Elder Donald Chavers as eulogist and the pastor, the Rev. John T. McPhatter, presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Simmons will lie in state at the church from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Public viewing will begin at noon on Friday until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no formal visitation.

James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2019

30 James Street

Statesboro , GA 30458

