Service Information

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458
(912)-764-7725

Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Selma Rushing Miley, age 95, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday morning, November 20th, 2019. She was born on February 25th, 1924, to Brooks Rushing and Verda Phillips Rushing in Statesboro, Georgia.



She graduated from Marvin Pittman High School in 1941.

Mrs. Miley was a charter member of the Statesboro Bible Baptist Church and has been a faithful member of Lakeview Baptist Church for over 30 years.

She lived in Bulloch County her entire life and enjoyed the local history of the area and shared many stories about her childhood growing up on the family farm.

An avid reader, she enjoyed most of all reading and studying her Bible and sharing her faith with others. Books about faith and family and historical accounts about southern culture were her favorites.

She was married to James H. Miley on February 2nd, 1942, and began her journey as a mother and a homemaker. Later, she assisted her husband with the various businesses he operated, worked at Sunny South Pecan Co. and Robbins Packing Company before her retirement.

One of her passions was planting and maintaining the yard and landscaping at her home. After retirement, she and James began assisting various friends and others with their lawns and flower gardens.

She shared many fond memories of the time spent with friends when they watched God show forth His handiwork with the flowers and plants they were able to maintain.

Proverbs 31:10 asks a questions, "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies." Proverbs 31:28 provides some insight (Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praiseth her).

Mrs. Miley certainly was a Godly wife and mother. Her family indeed has been blessed by her walk with Jesus and her influence on their lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, James H. Miley; her sons, Jimmy Miley, Charles Miley and Alan Miley; brothers, Carrol Rushing and Rudolph Rushing; and sisters, Mildred Waldhour and Helen Hunnicutt.

Left to cherish her precious memory are her daughter, Emily, and her husband, Lee Driggers; her daughter-in-law, Jodie Miley; grandchildren, Renee Miley Brown, Eric Miley, Chris Driggers, Sean Driggers and Ashley Driggers; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and various nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express appreciation to Ogeechee Area Hospice for the love and care given to Mrs. Miley for the last four months. Jude 22: (And of some having compassion, making a difference). They certainly have made a difference in the lives of Mrs. Miley's family. The difficult journey is easier when others walk with you.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Vangiller officiating, assisted by Dr. Max Alderman. Interment will be in the Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 7198 Harville Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Pallbearers will be Eric Miley, Chris Driggers, Sean Driggers, Ashley Driggers, Driston Driggers and Gabe Driggers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rick and Melanie Anderson, Ricky and Courtney Anderson, Ronnie and Sue Ann Lee and Tommy and Debbie Hunnicutt.

Remembrances in her memory may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2019

