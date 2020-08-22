Kurt and I extend our most heartfelt sympathies to Jack and to his and Sheri's families. As neighbors of Sheri, we experienced how easily bringing people together was for her. She was a rare soul - always kind, a smile and friendly word for everyone she met, a desire to help and serve, and a can-do attitude. She brought liveliness to our neighborhood and was always striving to create a special feeling of cimmunity here. We will miss her terribly. Rest in peace, Sheri, and thank you for everything you did for your neighbors in PGA!

Brenda Bauske

Neighbor