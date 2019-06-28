STATESBORO – Sheryl Lynn "Sheri" Strickland, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her residence in Statesboro.
She was born in Screven County to the late Louis Monroe Strickland Sr. and Linda Gayle Howell Clifton. She was a homemaker and was a member of Wades Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Earl McClendon and Mandy Howard, all of Statesboro; son, Jerry Bowers of Statesboro; stepson, Bryan Hunt of Dillon, S.C.; grandchildren, Ryan Burkes, Victoria Burkes, Jordan Burkes, Shana Stanley, Kayla Shuman, Tyler Hodges, Hailey Lane, Hannah Volf, Bailey Herrington, Garrett Bowers and Levi Bowers; great-grandson, Liam Lovett; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dan Joyner officiating. Burial will be private.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 28, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 28 to July 5, 2019