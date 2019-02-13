STATESBORO, Ga. -- Shirley Ann Williams George, age 75, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Williams) George.
Service information will be announced soon by Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.
Statesboro Herald, February 13, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Hodges Funeral Home
509 Washington St
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2400
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019