STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Shirley Ann Simmons Brannen, age 82, died on Sunday, May 19th, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Shirley was born in Effingham County on August 7th, 1936, and attended Marlow School. At a young age, her family moved to Bulloch County, where she attended Westside School.

She met and married her husband of 50 years, Joe Brannen, and together they raised a family with four children and many grandchildren.

Mrs. Shirley enjoyed cooking, crafts and growing flowers, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and loved working in the church kitchen, attending Bible study and her Sunday school class.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Estell Newton; a grandchild, Ronnie Clark Jr.; her brothers, Ivy Simmons, Charles Simmons, Wintfield Simmons and Prestle Harrison; and three sisters, Mildred Collins, Peggy Wagner and Ida Jane Stewart.

She is survived by her four daughters and two sons-in-law, Diann (Ronnie) Clark of Fleming, Ga.; Deborah (Jimmy) Costley of Portal, Ga.; Betty Joe Gay of Statesboro and Wendy Morris of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Billy Phillips, Frankie Phillips, Joey Gay, Brant Morris, Suzann Sauls, Tracy Morris, Denise Gireadeau, Tammy Deloach, Travis Costley and Nicole Deal; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, her sister, Connie Duncan of Florida; and two sisters-in-law, Velma Simmons and Theresa Harrison. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and her two loving dogs, Pepsi and Dixie.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Harold Piet and the Rev. Julian Ward officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2019

