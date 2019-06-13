STATESBORO, Ga. -- Shirley Hortense O'Brien, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
She was born in Berwyn, Maryland, on February 3, 1936. Shirley was a long-time resident of Danville, Virginia, who had recently relocated to Statesboro, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. O'Brien; parents, Hilda and Lawrence Suit; sister, Dorothy Miller; and brother, Edward Suit.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Paul L. O'Brien (Dee), Patrick M. O'Brien (Judy) and Carl M. O'Brien (Lynette); and her daughter, Teresa A. Lowell. She is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick, Shannon, James, George, Sean, Amanda, Benjamin, Ashley, Megan, Crystal, Devin, Mackenzie, Zachary, Conner, Lilliana, Shelly and Angie; along with nine great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her many loving friends from Heritage Towers.
She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday morning, June 14th, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.
The funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Dr. Stewart Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery.
Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2019
