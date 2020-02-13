Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Shirley Johnson. View Sign Service Information Moody Funeral Home 201 Church St Claxton , GA 30417 (912)-739-4932 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thomas Grove A.M.E. Church Claxton , GA View Map Service 11:30 AM Thomas Grove A.M.E. Church Claxton , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Shirley Johnson entered eternal rest after a long illness on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9:59 p.m., at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. She was born April 12, 1945, in Evans County (Bellville), Ga.

As a child, Shirley grew up with her family in Tattnall County, where she attended the public schools. Her family moved to Fort Pierce, Fla., where she graduated as an honor student from Lincoln Park Academy High School in 1962.

After graduation, Shirley married James Coley and to this union three daughters were born: Dayna, Dawn and Deidra. After the birth of the oldest daughter, Dayna, Shirley and her family moved to Trenton, N.J., where Dawn and Deidra were born.

Early in her move to New Jersey, Shirley joined Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the board of trustees and sang in the choir. She remained a faithful member until she passed.

In 1970, Shirley was employed by Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., as a financial and office supervisor of Fire Stone Library. She retired from Princeton University Library in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edmund Graham; father, Riley Johnson; mother, Mary Graham; nephew, Christopher LaShay Johnson; grandmother, Madie Collins Graham; and a sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Dayna, Dawn and Deidra, all of Trenton, New Jersey; two brothers, Columbus Johnson of Statesboro and James Riley (Glenda) Johnson of Decatur, Ga.; one sister, Madie Leola Johnson of Trenton, N.J.; one great-aunt, Wilma Mills of Bellville; one aunt, Ronnie Cooper of Claxton; five grandchildren, Imani Coley-Vereen, Davon Coley, Jazmyne Coley-Vereen, Bryce Coley-Vereen, Jhordan Coley-Vereen of Trenton, N.J.; one great-grandchild, Harmony Anderson of Trenton, N.J.; a friend of the family, John Lloyd of Trenton, N.J.; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Family visitation/wake will be held Friday, Feb. 14, from 6–7 p.m.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Thomas Grove A.M.E. Church in Claxton.

Moody Funeral Home of Claxton is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 13, 2020

