STATESBORO, Ga. - Shirley Y. Davis, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home Friday May 17, 2019. The Bulloch County native was a social worker for the Department of Family and Children Services of Bulloch County. She later worked for the Register Post Office. Shirley loved attending Register Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring mother and friend.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Chris Artz of Statesboro; one brother, Albert (Shirley) Yeomans of Blue Ridge, GA; two nieces, Amy Berganske and Alison Yeomans; several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m from the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Rev. Carl Ledbetter officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday May 20, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hearts and Hands of Statesboro, 127 North College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 20 to May 28, 2019