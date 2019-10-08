Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Send Flowers Obituary

SWAINSBORO, Ga. -- Sidney Stanley Bazemore went home to celebrate with Jesus on October 2, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 22, 1934, to the late Nevils Bazemore and the late Electro Potter Bazemore in Sylvania, Ga.

He was a retired truck driver and farmer. He lived in the Portal and Clito areas until 2018, when he moved to Swainsboro to live with his daughter. He spent the last couple of decades spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his former wife and best friend, his partner, Vivian Bazemore of Swainsboro, Ga.; a son, Jimmy (Annette) Williams of Portal, Ga.; a nephew he raised, Eugene (Bobbi) Bazemore Jr., Clito, Ga.; his daughters, Sarah Westmoreland, Portal, Ga.; and Hazel Hatfield, Swainsboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Robin Stewart, Jaimie Dill, Renee Gunn, Allison Bazemore, Angel Bazemore, Jasmyne McKinley, Stephanie Hatfield, RJ Hatfield, Lyndsi Hatfield (his "BossLady"), Katelynn Westmoreland, Madalynn Westmoreland, Zach Lastinger, Amber Lastinger and Paige Hardaway;12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The graveside service and burial will be held immediately following visitation in the Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal, GA.

Pallbearers will be: Hazel Hatfield, Donnie Lucas, Sonny Gay, Jerry Bazemore Sr., Jerry Bazemore Jr., Robert Hatfield and Adam Reed.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2019

