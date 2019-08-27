Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Sonja Diane Faust. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral 12:30 PM Bible Baptist Church Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sonja Diane Faust, age 57, peacefully entered eternal life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

She was born on February 11, 1962, to Eugene Osterman and Vivian Dryden in Trenton, N.J.

In 1985, she married the love of her life and her soul mate, Roger Faust.

As a child of military parents and the wife of an airman, Sonja dedicated her life to serving others. She took great pride in providing love, support and encouragement to all of those around her. Sonja was a loving, devoted and noble wife, mother and grandmother. She is an inspiration to her family and friends.

With humility she lived the life God prepared for her, providing a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman. "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate" (Proverbs 31:26-31).

Sonja approached the unknown with faith in the Lord, praising His name all the days of her life.

Sonja has earned her reward and is praised not only in her community, but at the gates of heaven.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Osterman; and her stepfather, John Dryden.

Left to cherish her precious memory are her mother, Vivian Dryden of Reidsville, Ga.; her beloved husband of 34 years, Roger Faust of Statesboro; four sons and their families, Joshua and Faith Faust of Venice, Fla.; Todd and Shelli Faust of Summerville, S.C.; Jona and Summer Faust and Harley Faust of Statesboro; three brothers and their wives, Ed and Karen Osterman of Savannah, Ga.; Mike and Sheree Osterman of Pooler, Ga.; and Steve and Karen Osterman of Daleville, Ala.; and sister-in-law, Robyn Faust of Summerville, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Madison, Genevieve, Rayne and Jasmine Faust; as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends who will all miss her dearly.

The family would like to ask friends and family to join them for a casual gathering, visitation and of sharing memories on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro with Pastor Chris Holden officiating. Interment will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mrs. Sonja Diane Faust, age 57, peacefully entered eternal life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.She was born on February 11, 1962, to Eugene Osterman and Vivian Dryden in Trenton, N.J.In 1985, she married the love of her life and her soul mate, Roger Faust.As a child of military parents and the wife of an airman, Sonja dedicated her life to serving others. She took great pride in providing love, support and encouragement to all of those around her. Sonja was a loving, devoted and noble wife, mother and grandmother. She is an inspiration to her family and friends.With humility she lived the life God prepared for her, providing a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman. "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate" (Proverbs 31:26-31).Sonja approached the unknown with faith in the Lord, praising His name all the days of her life.Sonja has earned her reward and is praised not only in her community, but at the gates of heaven.She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Osterman; and her stepfather, John Dryden.Left to cherish her precious memory are her mother, Vivian Dryden of Reidsville, Ga.; her beloved husband of 34 years, Roger Faust of Statesboro; four sons and their families, Joshua and Faith Faust of Venice, Fla.; Todd and Shelli Faust of Summerville, S.C.; Jona and Summer Faust and Harley Faust of Statesboro; three brothers and their wives, Ed and Karen Osterman of Savannah, Ga.; Mike and Sheree Osterman of Pooler, Ga.; and Steve and Karen Osterman of Daleville, Ala.; and sister-in-law, Robyn Faust of Summerville, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Madison, Genevieve, Rayne and Jasmine Faust; as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends who will all miss her dearly.The family would like to ask friends and family to join them for a casual gathering, visitation and of sharing memories on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro with Pastor Chris Holden officiating. Interment will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close