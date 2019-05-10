Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Sonya Ann (Bloser) Anderson. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Lying in State 9:30 AM Funeral service 10:30 AM Pittman Park United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1980 and went on to graduate from Georgia Southern University, with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration, Management Information Systems in 1984. She continued her education, graduating in 1988 from Georgia Southern University with a second degree in business teacher education.

While finishing high school, she worked at Medical Center Pharmacy. After graduating with her first degree, she worked as a software developer for Tailored Business Systems.

After finishing her second degree, she worked as a teacher at various schools that include William James Middle School, Portal High School and Bulloch Academy.

After teaching for several years, she went back to the first place she worked that is now known as Harris Computer Systems, where she worked as a computer support analyst.

Sonya was a loving daughter, wife and mother. Her children were her world. In her free time between taking her kids to practices and activities, she enjoyed genealogy, crafts and growing flowers.

She was an active member at Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cloyd and Virginia Galberieth Bloser of Sparks, Ga.; Buck and Gladys Cato of Adel, Ga.; and Bill Lawrence of Adel, Ga.; and her uncle, Cloyd Bloser Jr.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Hunter Lee and Louise Benton Anderson of Statesboro, Ga.; her daughter, Cara Elizabeth Anderson of Statesboro, Ga.; parents, Barrie Lee and Toni Lawrence Bloser of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers and sisters-in-law, William Lee and Jenny Davis Bloser of Warner Robins, Ga.; and Albert Ginter and Lisa Layton Bloser of Decatur, Ga.; nephews and nieces, Blake Bloser, Drew Bloser, Jenna Leigh Bloser and Sienna Bloser; along with aunts and uncles and many cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held at Pittman Park United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Brian Alley, Cam Alley, Albert Bloser, Bill Bloser, Drew Bloser and Joshua Weaver.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the .

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2019

