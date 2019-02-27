Stacey Renee Brownlee Barnette, 47, of Statesboro, passed Monday morning, February 25, 2019, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
She was born in Atlanta, Ga., to the late James Daniel and Wanda Doyle Brownlee. She was a graduate of Screven County High School Class of 1989.
She was a master cosmetologist and had obtained her associate's degree in cosmetology from Ogeechee Technical College.
She was the owner and operator of Salon 609 in Statesboro, Ga., and had been a member of Bay Branch Baptist Church for most of her life.
She enjoyed boating, camping, racing, softball, horses, and most of all, her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her significant other, Bryan Whitchard; a son, Dillon Barnette; a daughter, Dannie Whitchard; grandchildren, Adalynn Barnette and Ryder James Barnette, all of Statesboro; two brothers and sister-in-law, Marshall and Hannah Brownlee and Daniel Brownlee, all of Sylvania; and a niece and nephews, Noah Brownlee, Elijah Brownlee, Cameron Brownlee, Riley Brownlee and Rowen Brownlee.
Visitation will be held Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bay Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Wagers and Marshall Brownlee officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jase Doyle, Jackson Gentry, Kevin Hagan, David Clements, Beau Pruitt, Scott Pruitt, Duane Owens, Taylor Walthour, Jonah Doyle, Billy Akins, Chad Hill, Ryan Dickey and D.J. Brannen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn.: of Screven County or Bulloch County, 4849 Paulsen Street Suite 102, Savannah, GA 31405.
