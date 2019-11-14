Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Ray Lovett Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Screven Chapel 202 Ennis Street Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



The Savannah native was born on October 2, 1961, and in 1967, along with the family, they moved to Screven County. He was the son of Jackie Bragg Hill and the late Stanley Ray Lovett Sr. and the grandson of the late Ray and Belle Lovett and Albert "Bo" and Nora Dell Bragg.

He was a 1979 graduate of Screven County High School and also graduated from Swainsboro Technical College.

Ray had been employed for over 20 years at the Savannah River Plant. He was also a master mechanic and owned and operated Ray's Union 76 service station in Sylvania.

In the community, he was generous and freely shared both his talents and support with numerous friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Brandi Lovett Taylor, and her husband, Adam, of Hamilton, Ohio; Ashley Lovett, and her fiancé, Ryan Pistey, of Sylvania, Ga.; and LyndaCatherine Moore; his mother, Jackie Bragg Hill of Sylvania; his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis Lovett and Bill Hollaway of Clifton, Va.; two grandchildren, Trevor Jennings and Lucas Jennings, both of Hamilton, Ohio; his companion, Crystal Roberts; her children, Douglas Roberts and Molly Roberts; and several aunts, uncles, two nieces, one nephew and cousins.

The funeral service will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel with Pastor Clint Williams officiating, assisted by the Rev. Chad Wall.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Interment is to follow in the Lovett Cemetery in Hiltonia, GA.

Pallbearers will be Adam Taylor, Sport Lariscy, Ray Lariscy, Tony Lariscy, Zachary Lisi and Ryan Pistey.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Stanley Ray Lovett Jr., 58, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019.The Savannah native was born on October 2, 1961, and in 1967, along with the family, they moved to Screven County. He was the son of Jackie Bragg Hill and the late Stanley Ray Lovett Sr. and the grandson of the late Ray and Belle Lovett and Albert "Bo" and Nora Dell Bragg.He was a 1979 graduate of Screven County High School and also graduated from Swainsboro Technical College.Ray had been employed for over 20 years at the Savannah River Plant. He was also a master mechanic and owned and operated Ray's Union 76 service station in Sylvania.In the community, he was generous and freely shared both his talents and support with numerous friends.Surviving are three daughters, Brandi Lovett Taylor, and her husband, Adam, of Hamilton, Ohio; Ashley Lovett, and her fiancé, Ryan Pistey, of Sylvania, Ga.; and LyndaCatherine Moore; his mother, Jackie Bragg Hill of Sylvania; his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis Lovett and Bill Hollaway of Clifton, Va.; two grandchildren, Trevor Jennings and Lucas Jennings, both of Hamilton, Ohio; his companion, Crystal Roberts; her children, Douglas Roberts and Molly Roberts; and several aunts, uncles, two nieces, one nephew and cousins.The funeral service will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel with Pastor Clint Williams officiating, assisted by the Rev. Chad Wall.The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.Interment is to follow in the Lovett Cemetery in Hiltonia, GA.Pallbearers will be Adam Taylor, Sport Lariscy, Ray Lariscy, Tony Lariscy, Zachary Lisi and Ryan Pistey.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close