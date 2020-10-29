1/
Stella (Gerrish) Greene
Stella Gerrish Greene passed away peacefully at her home October 27, 2020.
She was born May 16, 1933, in Milo, Maine, and graduated from Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
Stella moved to Metter in 1959, where she was a member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church and Marian Agan Circle.
She retired after 34 years from BB&T (formerly Metter Banking Company).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judson and Hilda B. Gerrish; husband, A.L. Greene.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David Greene (Patti) of Metter, Terry Greene (Annetha) of Collins, Ga.; four sisters, Patricia Russell (Dick) of Milo, Maine; Jean Bishop of La Grange, Maine; Alice Walden of Northport, Fla.; and Caroline Wilkins of Laconia, N.H.; brother, Judson Gerrish of Milo, Maine.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31st, 2020, from 9 until 10:30 in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.
A graveside service will be Saturday, October 31st, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the morning at Lake Cemetery.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hook Chapel, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
