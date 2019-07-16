METTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Stella Williams, age 82, passed into eternal rest Thursday, July 12, 2019. at her residence in Metter, Georgia, under the care of her loving family and Kindred Hospice.
She was the daughter of the late Willie and Ruth Parker McCollum and received her formal education in the Candler County School System.
At an early age, she became a member of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a former employee of the Bulloch County Hospital, where she later resigned to take care of her daughter, Ernestine, for the last 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Williams; three children, Bernice Williams, JoAnn Williams and Curtis Williams.
Mrs. Williams leaves to cherish her memories: her four loving children, Angelia Williams, Willie Joe (Betty) Williams, Earnestine Williams and Charles Williams, all of Metter, Ga.; two grandchildren she reared, Michelle Smith and Earick Henry; a sister, Willie Pearl Tanner, Register, Ga.; two brothers, B.C. McCollum and Jimmy (Peggy) McCollum, both of Metter, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mrs. Williams will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Brother Tony Parrish officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2019
