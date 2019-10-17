Mr. Stephan Greene, age 57, passed on Friday, October 11, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. He was a Bulloch county native and a 1980 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving father, James (Cora) Greene of Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Mrs. Vanessa (Lorenzo) Pearcell of Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Ms. Jeanette Curtis of Statesboro, Ga.; Ms. Cynthia G. Raymond of Portal, Ga.; and Ms. Gwendolyn G. Hall of Statesboro, Ga.; six grandchildren, six nephews, Cedric, Lamoine, Cassius, Lavaughn, Christopher and James; one niece, Toni Evelyn; one uncle, five aunts and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 3-8 p.m at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at noon at the Banks Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 1901 Banks Creek Church Road, Portal, GA, with Elder Joseph Mosley, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held in the Munlin Cemetery, Highway 25, Portal, GA.
Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2019
