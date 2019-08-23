Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Stephanie (Payton) Rice. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Lying in State 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Elm Street Church of God Funeral service 2:00 PM Elm Street Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Stephanie Payton Rice, age 52, passed into rest Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Augusta University Medical Center.

She received her formal education in the public school system of Mercer County, N.J., and the Candler County, Georgia, school system. She was a graduate of Metter High School class of 1986.

Stephanie was loving and hard-working and was employed at Claxton Poultry Farms for 10 years and later gained employment at Briggs & Stratton in Statesboro, Ga., until her health began to decline.

Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her daughters, Tamara Waters and Ebony Waters; her paternal grandparents, Issac "Pat" Johnson and Willie Lee Johnson; and her maternal grandparents, Robert Harvey and Sallie Mae Kennedy; and one sister, Alice Payton.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Anthony Rice, Statesboro, Ga.; son, Bryant Payton-

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary Inc.

Mrs. Rice will lie in state on the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mrs. Stephanie Payton Rice will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Elm Street Church of God with the pastor, Elder Alexander Smith Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeside First Baptist Church Cemetery, Metter, Ga.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2019

