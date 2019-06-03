Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born September 7, 1952, in Alexandria, Va., into a US Coast Guard family. His family lived in many places and he attended high school in Coconut Grove, Fla., before attending and graduating from Stetson University in Deland, Fla., where he met his wife, Caroline Otwell. They married immediately upon graduation. Later he completed post-graduate work at both Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University. After passing the CPA exam, he went to work for Price Waterhouse in Atlanta. In 1986, he founded Harless & Associates in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Then in 1990 he and Caroline, a financial advisor, founded and added a financial services company, Peachtree Capital, to the mix. In the late 1990's what began as their weekend hobby became Flat Creek Lodge, a hunting and fishing resort in Swainsboro, Ga., all developed and managed while working in their Atlanta businesses. Flat Creek Lodge garnered much attention and won many awards. Steve was particularly proud of his award-winning cheeses. After selling their Atlanta interests in 2015, the couple moved to Palm Beach, Fla., to focus on their W. Palm Beach satellite firm established in 2011. Not one to sit still, Steve then pursued his many interest ranging from aviation, boating, various charities, and the arts. He was a member of the Knights Templar, York Rite, and Scottish Rite bodies, and the Shriner's Alee Temple in Savannah. He always loved the water - so much that he and Caroline lived on a yacht in Palm Beach until his death.

Steve, an only child, is predeceased by his parents, Commander Edmond R. Harless, US Coast Guard, and Joyce Blankenship Harless. He is survived by his wife, Caroline Otwell Harless, and an array of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Virginia, West Virginia, and Ohio. His close circle of friends and clients will forever miss his friendship, loyalty, generosity, and his often outrageous sense of fun. He will also be remembered for his colorful and vintage attire.

Steve is to be cremated with a portion of his remains strewn at sea near Palm Beach and the remainder interred in a family plot in Statesboro. Close friends and family will celebrate his life a private events in both cities. Donations in his honor can be made to the Palm Beach Symphony (www.palmbeachsymphony.org), Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts (www.benzaitencenter.com), and the American Humane (americanhumane.org).

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2019

