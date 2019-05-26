Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Reddy was born in India on January 11, 1935. He was medical director of a children's hospital in India before moving to the United States with his family.

In 1973, Dr. Reddy completed his pediatric residency at New York Methodist Hospital, having accomplished this in just two years as opposed to the traditional three. Further, he was board-certified prior to the completion of the two-year residency.

He practiced medicine on Staten Island from 1973 to 1977, then moved South with his wife, Sarojini, in 1977. He established Statesboro Pediatric Clinic and worked tirelessly over long hours as a solo practitioner, on call all hours of the day and night.

He was a very disciplined and principled man, always on time to see his patients even if he had spent the night before taking care of a sick child at the hospital. Dr. Reddy never turned away a patient that came to the office, regardless of their ability to pay. He focused on his work and rarely, if ever, worried about money matters.

In 1991, he was joined in practice by his son, Dr. Swaroop Reddy, and continued in practice until 1996.

His favorite pastime was gardening. He spent hours tending to his garden until he was physically unable to continue. He took great pride in the fruits of his labor.

Besides having a green thumb, he loved fixing things around the house and doing carpentry work. His down-to-earth attitude towards life kept him going and happy, regardless of any obstacles he faced over the years.

His greatest joys were the times spent with his seven grandsons and watching them grow up.

Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Sarojini; his daughter, Kalpana Nayak; sons, Bhanu Reddy and Swaroop Reddy; son-in-law, Dinesh Nayak; and daughters-in-law, Prathima Reddy and Rani Reddy; seven grandchildren and brothers and sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 31st, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The family looks forward to seeing friends, relatives and those whose lives were impacted by Dr. Reddy.

The funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to a .

Dr. Reddy's family would like to express their thanks to the many compassionate caregivers at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

