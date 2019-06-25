Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Simmons. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Simmons, age 86, surrounded by relatives and friends, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

A Bulloch County native, Sue was born August 5, 1932. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Sue was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She taught school prior to becoming a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Retiring after 34 years, Sue loved flying so much that she often said "I've never worked a day in my life". After retirement, she returned home to Statesboro to care for her beloved mother, to whom she was devoted.

Sue also spent much time overseeing the family farm and timberland at Adabelle.

For all her life, Sue was thoughtful of others, remembering friends and family with cards, flowers and letters in their time of need or on their joyful occasions. Sue was an old-school southern belle who always looked her best. Even in her later years, while a resident at Southern Manor, Sue never left her room without her hair done, earrings, lipstick, makeup and wearing a pretty outfit.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Simmons Sr. and Louise Olliff Foy Simmons; her brother, Frank Simmons Jr.; paternal grandparents, William Homer Simmons and Eva Sorrier; maternal grandparents, Washington Manassas Foy and Maxie Ponita "Maxie" Olliff Foy.

Sue is survived by her brother, Louie Simmons. She is also survived by two first cousins she often said were more like sisters to her, Mrs. Betty Foy Sanders (Gov. Carl Edward Sanders, deceased) and her children, Betty Foy Botts (David) and Carl Edward Sanders Jr. and Mrs. Teresa Foy Brannen (Mr. Aulbert Julian Brannen Jr., deceased) and her children, Beth Brannen Chandler (Ricky), William Lawton Brannen (Laura), Aulbert Julian Brannen III, Anna Brannen Hagan (Darrell), Betty Brannen Newton (Patrick). Sue is also survived by first cousin, Foy Olliff.

Additionally, Sue is survived by nephew, Frank Simmons III (Tammy); and niece, Rebekah Simmons Davis (Greg).

Sue's family and friends are thankful to long-time caregiver and friend, Lois Ward; and caregiver, Shairlon Brinson. They are also very thankful to the caregivers and staff at Southern Manor who loved and cared for Sue.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 27th, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel at First Baptist Church Statesboro.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m., following visitation, with Dr. Bill Perry officiating and Ralph Cowart assisting. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Aulbert Julian Brannen III, William Lawton Brannen, Kevin Hendrix, Jordan Harrison, Greg Hendrix and Carl Edward Sanders III.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sue's resident friends, caregivers and staff at Southern Manor.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Sue Simmons, age 86, surrounded by relatives and friends, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.A Bulloch County native, Sue was born August 5, 1932. She was a member of First Baptist Church.Sue was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She taught school prior to becoming a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Retiring after 34 years, Sue loved flying so much that she often said "I've never worked a day in my life". After retirement, she returned home to Statesboro to care for her beloved mother, to whom she was devoted.Sue also spent much time overseeing the family farm and timberland at Adabelle.For all her life, Sue was thoughtful of others, remembering friends and family with cards, flowers and letters in their time of need or on their joyful occasions. Sue was an old-school southern belle who always looked her best. Even in her later years, while a resident at Southern Manor, Sue never left her room without her hair done, earrings, lipstick, makeup and wearing a pretty outfit.Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Simmons Sr. and Louise Olliff Foy Simmons; her brother, Frank Simmons Jr.; paternal grandparents, William Homer Simmons and Eva Sorrier; maternal grandparents, Washington Manassas Foy and Maxie Ponita "Maxie" Olliff Foy.Sue is survived by her brother, Louie Simmons. She is also survived by two first cousins she often said were more like sisters to her, Mrs. Betty Foy Sanders (Gov. Carl Edward Sanders, deceased) and her children, Betty Foy Botts (David) and Carl Edward Sanders Jr. and Mrs. Teresa Foy Brannen (Mr. Aulbert Julian Brannen Jr., deceased) and her children, Beth Brannen Chandler (Ricky), William Lawton Brannen (Laura), Aulbert Julian Brannen III, Anna Brannen Hagan (Darrell), Betty Brannen Newton (Patrick). Sue is also survived by first cousin, Foy Olliff.Additionally, Sue is survived by nephew, Frank Simmons III (Tammy); and niece, Rebekah Simmons Davis (Greg).Sue's family and friends are thankful to long-time caregiver and friend, Lois Ward; and caregiver, Shairlon Brinson. They are also very thankful to the caregivers and staff at Southern Manor who loved and cared for Sue.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 27th, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel at First Baptist Church Statesboro.The funeral will be at 2 p.m., following visitation, with Dr. Bill Perry officiating and Ralph Cowart assisting. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Aulbert Julian Brannen III, William Lawton Brannen, Kevin Hendrix, Jordan Harrison, Greg Hendrix and Carl Edward Sanders III.Honorary pallbearers will be Sue's resident friends, caregivers and staff at Southern Manor.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from June 25 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close