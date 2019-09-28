McDONOUGH -- Mrs. Susan Mikell Ingle, age 70, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her home in McDonough, Georgia, under the care of Shepherd Hospice.
Although born in Bulloch County, Georgia, she spent almost all of her adult life in the Atlanta area.
She was the daughter of the late James Floyd and Melrose Mikell. She graduated from Marvin Pittman High School in 1967 and attended Georgia Southern University.
Early in her adult life, she moved to Atlanta and began working in various office administrative jobs. However, she soon discovered that she had a passion for sales and became a very successful AFLAC representative.
Susan was a longtime member of Middleground Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Georgia.
She loved to travel and entertain friends. She found much pleasure in caring for her Sheltie dogs over the years.
She was active in several civic and charitable organizations through the years. She was a member of the Clayton County Rotary Club, Meals on Wheels, Atlanta Apartment Association and other organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Ingle.
Surviving is her son, Michael D. Barnes (Jande); brother, James Thomas Mikell (Leigh Ann); and nephew, Stephen Mikell; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a special friend, Pam Oates.
A special thanks is extended to her 24/7 caregivers for their excellent care from We Care Caregivers Services. They include Nicole Reeves, Gladys Matthews, Pam Westmoreland and Jackie Sumler. Also, thanks goes to her special hospice nurse, Phyllis Sims.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors of McDonough.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. following the visitation in the chapel with the Rev. Howard Greer officiating with final interment in East Lawn Memorial Park in McDonough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Atlanta Children's Hospital, www.choa.org; or Middleground Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Jappy Akins, 4551 Bella Terra Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.
